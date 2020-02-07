Advertisement

The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has made vehicle leakage and the creation of a “15-minute city” a central pillar of her offering at the start of her re-election campaign.

The socialist politician wants to promote more self-sufficient communities in every arrondissement of the French capital, with grocery stores, parks, cafes, sports facilities, health centers, schools and even workplaces that are just a walk or bike ride away.

The aim is to offer Parisians what they need in front of or near their front door in order to guarantee an “ecological transformation” of the capital into a cluster of districts. This would reduce pollution and stress and create socially and economically mixed neighborhoods to improve the overall quality of life for residents and visitors.

“Paris is a city like no other … it is independent, lively and lively. It is able to invent a new story without forgetting the past, ”said Hidalgo at the start on Thursday.

The driving force behind the 15-minute city idea is Sorbonne professor Carlos Moreno, who believes that the “core of human activity” in cities must be moved away from the priorities of the oil age in terms of roads and car ownership if we are to get into one Skip time after transportation.

“We have to reinvent the idea of ​​urban proximity,” says Moreno. “We know that it is better for people to work near where they live. If you shop nearby and have the leisure options and services they need, you can live a quieter life.

“Work is more problematic because people’s jobs are often far from home, but we also need to rethink this. Our approach to work today is the same as it has been for the past 50 years. You always have to show up somewhere to be physically present to the boss to be? It is possible to do things differently. “

Moreno, a French-Colombian citizen who has lived in Paris since the age of 20, is delighted that Hidalgo has personally taken up his concept of a “living intelligent city” and placed it at the center of her political campaign.

“When she called me and said she was interested and we met, I thought it would be a paragraph at the bottom of the campaign brochure, but it’s in the middle there,” he told the Guardian.

Aerial view of La Defense, Paris. Photo: Jeffrey Milstein / REX / Shutterstock

The lively Smart City is denser but more people-friendly, says Moreno and paints the picture of an urban utopia in which people know each other and say “Bonjour” instead of rushing from one place to another “in a permanent state of fear”. The approach is based on four main principles: proximity, diversity, density and omnipresence, and individual areas of the city should be able to perform six social functions: living, working, caring, caring, learning and enjoying.

“Above all, living differently means changing our relationship to time, especially the time associated with moving. Commuting is expensive in every way, ”says Moreno.

“It is no pleasure, no comfort in it. Take the subway or the S-Bahn and you will see people who are in a state of stress and fear. So we have to have this revolution to have a city with many centers where people can find what they need. We have to break through people’s pace of life, it’s a radical approach that will change lifestyle. “

The 15-minute city is not a new idea, but would be a revolutionary move in a city the size of Paris, with more than 2.2 million people living in the center of it, delimited by the Périphérique ring road.

Melbourne has developed 20-minute neighborhoods where everything – shops, schools, parks, doctors – can be reached within 20 minutes on foot, by bike or by public transport. Moreno also names Copenhagen in Denmark and Utrecht in the Netherlands as cities that have successfully introduced the idea of ​​”hyper proximity” to meet the needs of city dwellers.

In a one-hour speech that revealed an ambitious plan for the city, Hidalgo promised a comprehensive range of measures that cover all aspects of city life – from a new, 5,000-strong, unarmed urban police force to a massive exemption from sanitary products in schools and Public office tree planting and higher fines for “rude” behaviors such as urinating on the street or throwing cigarettes on the floor. She said the guidelines were being examined for their environmental and environmental impact.

To the horror of the car lobby, which is already annoyed by the closure of the highways on both sides of the Seine that run through the center of Paris, Hidalgo has promised to continue driving through the pedestrian zones of the capital and a plan worth EUR 350 million (300 Million GBP) by 2024 creating a “bicycle lane in every street” and abolishing 60,000 parking spaces for private cars.

The Champs Elysées during the car-free day in Paris in 2016. Anne Hidalgo has promised to continue driving through the pedestrian zones of the French capital. Photo: Owen Franken – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Main roads through Paris will be inaccessible to motor vehicles. In addition to the schools, “children’s roads” will be set up for the semester and schools will be handed over to local residents on weekends and public holidays.

Moreno says he was inspired by the American-Canadian author and activist Jane Jacobs, author of the classic The Death and Life of Major American Cities from 1961.

“A neighborhood, she wrote, is not just a union of buildings, but also a network of social relationships, an environment in which feelings and compassion can thrive.”

Hidalgo, who introduced the “Citizen’s Budget” that allowed residents to suggest ideas and vote on what each year would spend 5% of the city’s investment budget, said it would increase to 25%.

“My project is about closeness, participation, cooperation and ecology. In Paris we all feel like we don’t have time, we always rush to one place or another and always try to gain time. For this reason, I am convinced that we have to change the city so that Parisians can learn, play sports, be in the healthcare sector and shop in 15 minutes from home.

“This will lead Paris into the future.”