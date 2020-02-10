Advertisement

After an award season marked by its predictability, the Oscars delivered a spectacular finale reel twist on Sunday evening and named the capitalist satire Parasite the best image.

Bong Joon-ho’s comedy drama about an impoverished family who has entered a wealthier family’s household is the first film not to receive the grand prize in English. It also needed the best director, the best original screenplay, and the best international film.

Sam Mendes’ 1917 was recognized as the winner of this year’s Academy Awards after winning major victories at the baftas, golden globes, and major chimes such as the Producers Guild Awards. The shocking drama from the First World War was awarded three prizes: for the cinematography by Roger Deakins and for its visual effects and sound mixing.

Bong’s film also defeated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit and The Irishman to get the best picture. It is the first time in 65 years since Marty in 1955 that the winner of the Palme d’Or in Cannes has become an Oscar for the best picture.

Bong praised Scorsese in his speech as best director and said that when he was young he carved a quote from Scorsese “deep into my heart”: “The most personal is the most creative.”

He also thanked Tarantino for supporting his work: “Quentin, I love you.”

When the film won the best picture, Bong handed over the microphone to film producers Kwak Sin-ae and Miky Lee. Kwak said she felt “a very favorable moment in history was happening,” and Lee paid tribute to Bong and praised his “crazy hair, the way he talks, the way he walks … and above all the way.” how he directs “.

“I love the way he talks, how he walks” … the parasite producer Miky Lee on stage at the Academy Awards. Photo: Étienne Laurent / EPA

She thanked Korean cinema audiences for “never hesitating to give us clear opinions that never made us complacent, and for always breaking new ground.”

So far, only 10 foreign language films have been nominated for the best picture – including Amour and Life Is Beautiful – but none of them won. Last year, many thought Alfonso Cuaron’s autobiographical drama Roma could deliver both the best picture and the best director, but it was knocked out by Green Book. This result was not well received, and many people believed that the Academy’s strenuous efforts to diversify were undermined by the celebration of a film whose approach to racial relations was more appropriate to the 1960s than to 2019.

Such a fallout – along with the backlash that only one color person (Harriets Cynthia Erivo) was nominated for an acting award – could explain Parasite’s unprecedented win. Voters strive to demonstrate inclusiveness and are not afraid of what Bong calls the Golden Globes “an inch-high barrier from subtitles.”

Almost every person who took the stage during the ceremony alluded to the dominant controversy this year. Janelle Monáe’s opening music tried to highlight ethnically diverse films, and rapper Utkarsh Ambudkar halfway through gave a serious summary of the evening’s evidence of inclusiveness. Opening moderator Chris Rock referred directly to what was missing from this year’s director nominees: “Vaginas”.

Leading actor Joaquin Phoenix followed a series of politically charged acceptance speeches – including his attack on the “systemic racism” of the film industry in Baftas last Sunday – with a passionate call to arms, calling on people to stop fighting and each other exploit. the planet and the other species that live on it.

“Many of us are guilty of an egocentric worldview” … Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the frankly most political speech of the night. Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

“I think we really disconnected from the natural world,” he said. “Many of us are guilty of an egocentric worldview and believe that we are the center of the universe. We go into nature and plunder them for their resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though their screams of fear are unmistakable. Then we take their milk intended for their calf and put it in our coffee and cereal. “

He concluded his emotional speech with a text written by his late brother River at the age of 17: “Run with love and peace to the rescue will follow.”

Phoenix was a highly anticipated winner in the Best Actor category for his role as a mentally ill comedian in Joker. Renée Zellweger, who was named best actress for her appearance in Judy Garland’s biography, barely raised her eyebrows.

The supporting actors’ races also developed as expected, and Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story, respectively. Both thanked their parents and children, with Pitt migrating to politics to mention that his 45-second speech was 45 seconds longer than the time the Senate provided John Bolton in impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump ,

Elsewhere, Taika Waititi was very popular both on stage and backstage. There he dedicated his trophy to the best-adapted script for Jojo Rabbit “to all indigenous children around the world”.

There he commented on contemporary right-wing extremism, saying that if you were a Nazi, you would go to prison at the end of World War II. Now that you’re a Nazi, feel free to gather with your friends on the square. “

• This article was modified on February 10, 2020 to correct the names of the producers of Parasite, Kwak Sin-ae and Miky Lee who were misidentified as actors in the film. and to correct a bug about the former national security advisor John Bolton, who was wrongly described as a senator.