The South Korean satire Parasite has won the 92nd Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The film had to stand up to strong competition, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917 and Marriage Story.

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite is about a crafty, difficult family that manages to infiltrate the lives of a much wealthier family. The script is credited to Bong and Han Jin-won together, with Bong also being credited with a “story”.

“We never write to represent our country,” he said, “but that’s very personal for South Korea.” Bong thanked his “wise wife” and the actors of the film who had gathered in front of him.

Since Parasite won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, he has received a number of awards specifically for his screenplay, including the Bafta and Writers Guild Awards for Best Original Screenplay.

Parasite isn’t the first foreign language film to win an Oscar for its screenplay: previous winners in this category include Divorce Italian Style, A Man and a Woman, and Talk to Her. But Parasite is the first Asian film to win the award receives.