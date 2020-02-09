Advertisement

OK, “Cats” isn’t a real Oscar winner at the 2020 Academy Awards, but when James Corden and Rebel Wilson roamed the stage, these two members of the box bomb did what the movie couldn’t do: make people laugh.

Corden in black, Wilson in jam and cats in faux fur costumes presented the Oscar for the best visual effects.

“As the actor of the film ‘Cats’ … nobody understands more than us how important good visual effects are,” they announced the roaring applause of the crowd.

After the nominees had read and opened the envelope, Wilson and Corden were distracted for a moment by the ascending microphone stand, which pounded on the hand paws before finally announcing the winner: “1917”, the third Oscar for the First World War film and presented it at that point in the ceremony.

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho soon got his second Oscar of the night and won the best international film.

After thanking the academy and asking the cast and crew of “Parasite” in the audience to stand up and be recognized – all said by the translator who accompanied the awards shows this season – he switched to English to make his last comment: “Thank you very much I am ready to drink. “

Roger Deakins won the best cinematography for “1917”, and the film also received the Oscar for sound mixing. “Ford v Ferrari” won the best cut and the best sound cut.

“Bombshell” won the Oscar for the best hair and make-up – Kazu Hiro’s thanks to star and producer Charlize Theron seemed to make her cry.