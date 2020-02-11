Advertisement

When the South Korean drama Parasite made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, actress Priyanka Chopra congratulated the film’s team and said the artist’s craft has the power to cross borders.

At the 92nd Academy Awards, Parasite was the first foreign language film to be awarded the “Best Film” award. It also received the award for best director, best international film and best original screenplay.

“Wow, it’s so emotional to see an international film like Parasite in Korean with English subtitles that is so warmly received not only by viewers around the world, but also by one of the world’s most prestigious film academies. It’s time for representation, “Chopra wrote about her Instagram story.

“As human beings and as entertainers, we are one through entertainment. Our craft has the power to cross borders and languages, and Parasite shows just that tonight. Congratulations on the entire film about breaking the glass ceiling,” she added.

Parasite had received six nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards this year – Best Film, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Editing.

The film has gained international recognition and has managed to win prizes at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Writers Guild Awards.

It is also the first non-English film to receive the Screen Actors Guild Award for excellence in film.

Parasite premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and immediately caused a sensation when it won the Palme d’Or.

The film stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik and Park So-dam. The film tells a story about the members of a poor household family who are somehow employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating the household and pretending to be independent, highly skilled people.

