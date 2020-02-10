Parasite Movie & Oscar Awards: Anti-Americanism Returns to the Oscars

Advertisement

So-dam Park and Woo-sik Choi in parasite (NEON CJ Entertainment)

The award-winning PC junk delights the Hollywood elite and their media allies.

Conservatives should know that the Academy Awards cannot be taken seriously, despite an urgent desire to participate in the fun factor of popular culture, even if this is against good taste and especially against everything they believe in. The winner, Parasite, confirms that the basic story of the Academy of Film Industry Recognition was always a celebrity issue, tempered by the memory of real glamor and combined with the simplicity of the airhead.

But Hollywood’s historical liberal tendencies are now leaning even more to the left. This was particularly evident in the recent restructuring of the Academy’s membership lists and categories in terms of race and gender equality. This purge led to new laws on political correctness, such as the one that renamed its former “Best Foreign Language Film” category to “Best International Film”. This decision obliges the voters of the academy to march to the quiet melody of the hymn of the Communist Party “The International”. It was embarrassing when Parasite, a South Korean importer, won this special category and the overall prize for the best picture.

I remember the year the New York film critics group initiated the best first film award with Kenneth Branagh’s Henry V, and then awarded the best film award to My Left Foot, Jim Sheridan’s first film. These inconsistencies are the quirks of democratic participation when they replace scientific discrimination. Reason has little to do with the Oscars; They are basically a popularity contest under the guise of artistic considerations. Everyone who is interested in film art knows that Oscar judgments are officially unofficial and can only be trusted as a sign of the liberal mood of the industry, as confirmation of the group consensus – the 99 percent assume the authority of the 1 percent.

For this reason, Parasite, a sitcom about a family of Grifters who break into and destroy an upper middle class house, appeals to today’s festering resentment – a time of social flow and political ignorance. It is the first non-English language film to receive the Oscar for Best Picture because American liberalism (Hollywood’s conscience) is in such a crisis that it can exploit its earlier humanism and even violate its own principles. Pop will eat itself.

Some background information: When the Oscars were part of the advancement of film culture, the Academy initiated a special prize for a non-English film – frankly, recognizing the primacy of the United States – and standardized this recognition into the annual “Best Foreign Language Film” category. This was after the Second World War, when Italian neorealism and powerful, innovative films such as Shoeshine, Bicycle Thieves and Open City shook the world and stimulated the then emerging art film market. In the 60s and 70s, known as ultra-modern, European films such as La Dolce Vita, 8½, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and A Man and a Woman appeared in the most important Oscar categories. (Federico Fellini was often nominated for Best Director and won the overseas film.)

But after this period of openness, creative fertility and sophistication, Hollywood’s taste rejoined. His perspective became parochial again and has remained so since the early 1980s. (Notwithstanding Harvey Weinstein’s successful high-pressure campaigns for medium-sized foreign films like Life Is Beautiful and The Artist.)

Progressivism has now hit the Oscars worse than Harvey Weinstein, which has resulted in award winners who are only really interested in a few moviegoers – just the fake news elite who have corrupted the remains of film culture by prioritizing media political bias. In this way, junk like Moonlight, Argo, Spotlight, The Shape of Water and Green Book received the Oscar stamp. Parasite is the most heinous of all, partly because it’s technically better than these films, but without being more demanding. (It evolves into a cruel action film sensationalism with a maudlin ending.)

Parasite ironically reflects fanboyism and sadism after Tarantino the moment Tarantino made his most mature film with a real social context. Director Bong Joon-ho continues the simple political allegories of his earlier films The Host, Snowpiercer and Okja, which pushed the predictable buttons of progressivism in terms of ecology, class struggle and consumerism. What the parasite lacks and what distinguishes it at this political time is the ability to empathize and historical perspective – features that distinguished the great neorealistic Italian films from bicycle thieves to La Strada and even the Battle of Algiers. (The best foreign films recently – The President, Being 17, Vincere, Wild Grass and Broken Sky – were not recognized.)

The parasite’s petulance is directed against the insidious selfishness of the millennial liberals. Bong’s fragile Snark ascribes Antifa to the Occupy movement and its sides, annulling culture and oxymoronic “democratic socialists” – perspectives represented by poorly educated students and mainstream media fraudsters. (In fact, the Oscar winner who called for “Workers of the World Unite” was the director of the Obama-sponsored propaganda film “American Factory.” Perhaps Bong understands South Korea’s secret longing for dictatorship; call it Seoul’s Pyongyang Syndrome.)

Parasite amuses idiots who yearn for revolution, regardless of their cost, and who see the communist slogan “property is theft” as the basis for an exciting journey. The film’s non-ironic title stands for the invasive, trojan troop preferred by the media and power-minded politicians who are now executing Hollywood’s Vietnamese curse: American self-loathing. (Hollywood millionaires always feel guilty and always point a finger.)

Anti-Americanism has returned to the Oscar fiasco, so its television spectacle relentlessly promotes the representation of veganism in women’s rights by indigenous peoples in the context of climate change – everything except a great, challenging film art.

Armond White, a film critic, writes about films for National Review and is the author of New Position: The Prince Chronicles.

