South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s thriller Parasite made history at last night’s Oscars and received all major awards, including “Best Film”, “Best Director”, “Best International Film” and “Best Original Screenplay”. It is the first non-English language film to win the “Best Film” title.
The WSJ reports: “For South Korea, the news was a relief from the corona virus. Mr. Bong immediately became the most important search term in the country. Kunsthaus cinemas added new film screenings. Foreigners flocked to a cozy supermarket in the neighborhood, which could be seen in the opening scenes of the film, took photos and congratulated the stunned owners. “How great that is!” The 74-year-old shop owner told the local media. “It’s a miracle,” said Miky Lee, a senior executive at South Korean CJ Group, one of the movie’s donors and distributors, in an interview. “Everyone, I mean, we just looked at each other. It was just amazing. “She hopes the film’s awards will drive other Asian filmmakers looking for success abroad.”
The price for acting was as forecast (our film critic was 5 points behind). What was your favorite moment on the show?
BEST PICTURE
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite (WINNER)
BEST DIRECTION
Bong Joon-ho, parasite (WINNER)
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORT ROLE
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood (WINNER)
Best actress in a support role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
BEST ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4 (WINNER)
BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
1917 (WINNER)
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman (WINNER)
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST DOCUMENTATION (FEATURE)
American factory (WINNER)
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
BEST DOCUMENT (SHORT)
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl) (WINNER)
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
BEST FILM EDITING
Ford V Ferrari (WINNER)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
parasite
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Misérables
Pain and fame
parasite (WINNER)
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
bomb (WINNER)
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
joker (WINNER)
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4
“I stand with you” by Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” by Frozen 2
“(I will love myself again” by Rocketman (WINNER)
“Stand Up” by Harriet
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood (WINNER)
parasite
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Dcera (daughter)
hair love (WINNER)
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window (WINNER)
Saria
A sister
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford vs. Ferrari (WINNER)
joker
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917 (WINNER)
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 (WINNER)
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
BEST WRITING
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)
joker
Little woman
The two popes
BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Knife out
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite (WINNER)