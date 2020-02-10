Advertisement

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s thriller Parasite made history at last night’s Oscars and received all major awards, including “Best Film”, “Best Director”, “Best International Film” and “Best Original Screenplay”. It is the first non-English language film to win the “Best Film” title.

The WSJ reports: “For South Korea, the news was a relief from the corona virus. Mr. Bong immediately became the most important search term in the country. Kunsthaus cinemas added new film screenings. Foreigners flocked to a cozy supermarket in the neighborhood, which could be seen in the opening scenes of the film, took photos and congratulated the stunned owners. “How great that is!” The 74-year-old shop owner told the local media. “It’s a miracle,” said Miky Lee, a senior executive at South Korean CJ Group, one of the movie’s donors and distributors, in an interview. “Everyone, I mean, we just looked at each other. It was just amazing. “She hopes the film’s awards will drive other Asian filmmakers looking for success abroad.”

The price for acting was as forecast (our film critic was 5 points behind). What was your favorite moment on the show?

Advertisement
BEST PICTURE

Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite (WINNER)

BEST DIRECTION

Bong Joon-ho, parasite (WINNER)
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORT ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood (WINNER)

Best actress in a support role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
1917 (WINNER)
Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman (WINNER)
Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTATION (FEATURE)

American factory (WINNER)
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country

BEST DOCUMENT (SHORT)

In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl) (WINNER)
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford V Ferrari (WINNER)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
parasite

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Misérables
Pain and fame
parasite (WINNER)

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

bomb (WINNER)
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

joker (WINNER)
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4
“I stand with you” by Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” by Frozen 2
“(I will love myself again” by Rocketman (WINNER)
“Stand Up” by Harriet

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood (WINNER)
parasite

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera (daughter)
hair love (WINNER)
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window (WINNER)
Saria
A sister

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford vs. Ferrari (WINNER)
joker
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917 (WINNER)
Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 (WINNER)
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST WRITING

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)
joker
Little woman
The two popes

BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Knife out
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite (WINNER)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here