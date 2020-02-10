Advertisement

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s thriller Parasite made history at last night’s Oscars and received all major awards, including “Best Film”, “Best Director”, “Best International Film” and “Best Original Screenplay”. It is the first non-English language film to win the “Best Film” title.

The WSJ reports: “For South Korea, the news was a relief from the corona virus. Mr. Bong immediately became the most important search term in the country. Kunsthaus cinemas added new film screenings. Foreigners flocked to a cozy supermarket in the neighborhood, which could be seen in the opening scenes of the film, took photos and congratulated the stunned owners. “How great that is!” The 74-year-old shop owner told the local media. “It’s a miracle,” said Miky Lee, a senior executive at South Korean CJ Group, one of the movie’s donors and distributors, in an interview. “Everyone, I mean, we just looked at each other. It was just amazing. “She hopes the film’s awards will drive other Asian filmmakers looking for success abroad.”

The price for acting was as forecast (our film critic was 5 points behind). What was your favorite moment on the show?

BEST PICTURE

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite (WINNER)

BEST DIRECTION

Bong Joon-ho, parasite (WINNER)

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORT ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood (WINNER)

Best actress in a support role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

joker

The lighthouse

1917 (WINNER)

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman (WINNER)

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTATION (FEATURE)

American factory (WINNER)

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

BEST DOCUMENT (SHORT)

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl) (WINNER)

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford V Ferrari (WINNER)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

parasite

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi

Honey country

Les Misérables

Pain and fame

parasite (WINNER)

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

bomb (WINNER)

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

joker (WINNER)

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4

“I stand with you” by Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” by Frozen 2

“(I will love myself again” by Rocketman (WINNER)

“Stand Up” by Harriet

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood (WINNER)

parasite

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera (daughter)

hair love (WINNER)

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window (WINNER)

Saria

A sister

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford vs. Ferrari (WINNER)

joker

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917 (WINNER)

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 (WINNER)

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST WRITING

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)

joker

Little woman

The two popes

BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Knife out

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite (WINNER)