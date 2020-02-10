Parasite is the best picture: Subtitles finally tell Hollywood the truth

Advertisement

Written by Shubhra Gupta

| New Delhi |

Updated: February 11th 2020, 7:25:48 am

Director Bong Joon-ho with the cast of Parasite at the 92nd Academy Awards. The film won four Oscars – Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Film. (Reuters)

By the time you read this, Bong Joon-ho may be busy recovering from a lifelong hangover.

“I’m ready to drink tonight until the next morning,” he said on the stage, grinning enthusiastically, and the theater, full of insane winners and brave losers, knew exactly how he felt.

Up in the world, because that’s how it feels to win the Oscar Bong Joon-ho won nonebut four of them who make history at the 92nd Oscars.

The punters had spent their money on 1917, Sam Mendes’ beautifully orchestrated World War I saga with two young soldiers and the futility of all conflicts. Quentin Tarantino’s nostalgic ode to a Hollywood that was thought to be a Hollywood favorite. But it was parasite that swept the biggies away with the best foreign film expected, the best original screenplay, the best director, and the best film.

You could say that the 50-year-old Bong, who nodded Scorsese and Tarantino kindly, deserved his drink.

The other victories are exhilarating enough. However, the price of the best picture has never gone to a film that, as Bong said, shows 1-inch subtitles at the bottom of the screen.

This recognition has several consequences, but the greatest of all is that the academy, whose voters are mostly middle-aged White Americans, has finally come to realize that “foreign films” are also worth being “the best”.

And not any old foreign films. Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” (Best Foreign Film, Best Director, 2019) from neighboring Mexico receives two major awards.

But Bong is South Korean, and for Americans whose vision of Asia was until recently limited to China and Japan, South Korea is still a foreign, unknown country. Bong is undoubtedly Asian. The inclusion of an Asian in the All-White Club is of great importance, especially an Asian whose best work is deeply rooted in his culture, in which family, values ​​and connections are still valuable possessions.

The two families in “Parasite”. One rich, the other poor are separated in many ways. But the closeness between the members of these families is common to all Asians, whether they wear Louis Vuitton suits or put them in basements.

These are traits that have disappeared in the big budget tentpoles or superhero sagas that Hollywood studios spend all their time and money on. Martin Scorsese has recently controversially described this type of film as “no cinema”.

It is also a victory for the Oscars, which slowly slipped into nothing. We know that the glittering red carpet designer evening is Hollywood celebrating its best and brightest. But we also know that if you don’t act globally, you will be dead. Films that open up a universe you had no idea of ​​may use a foreign language with subtitle crawling, but they speak to us. Not everything gets lost in the translation.

If all other things are the same, Parasite’s multiple Oscar win should open up a new level at which the money earned can encourage filmmakers in foreign languages ​​not only to look at their own countries but to use their own personal stories to help people in the world to reach whole world world.

This could be the moment in Asia and maybe an entry into filmmaking that is more about the human condition than toys that are changing. Of course there is nothing wrong with that, but the heart beats more for heartbeats.

We’ll toast to that.

