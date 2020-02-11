'Parasite' is streamed on Viu

Advertisement

The winner of the Oscars Best Picture is determined on the on-demand platform

Published on February 11, 2020 at 3:23 pm

Updated February 11, 2020 at 3:23 p.m.

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – If you haven’t caught Parasite, the 2020 Academy Award winner, don’t fret. It will be available on February 15 through the Viu video streaming service on request.

In a press release, Viu Philippines announced that premium subscribers can watch the film.

Viu is a streaming platform that contains various titles from South Korea and the rest of Asia. A premium subscription in the Philippines only costs P29 for 3 days. Subscriptions can be paid by credit card, in-app purchase, globe phone lines or packages via Lazada and Shopee.

Parasite follows a poor South Korean family that is slowly entering a wealthy family. It won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and has since become a worldwide sensation. At the 92nd Academy Awards, the film won 4 main awards – Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Bong Joon-ho was named Best Director.

The cast also won an outstanding performance by an ensemble in a movie at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. – Rappler.com