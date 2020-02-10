Parasite: as above, as below

★★★★★
Parasite is a work that has written Oscar’s history, as the first film to win Best Picture and the Palme D’Or in Cannes in the same year since 1955’s Marty, and the first very best Picture with majority dialogue not in the English language (Korean).
As
however incredible these facts are, they do not in themselves indicate how effective
and brutally this removal of class in modern South Korea and by extension
the entire developed world.
A
unemployed family of four gets a lifeline when son Ki-woo (as Choi Woo Shik) is offered
pretend to be a university student and get paid to guide the teenage daughter of one
rich family. He soon manipulates the naive mother Kim Ki-jung (So-dam Park) to let his sister Yeon-kyo
(Yeo-jeong Jo) becomes the art teacher of her young son. The children love it
move the rich father’s driver with their own father Kim (Song Kang-ho), and the
girl with their own mother.
The
despair with which the working class strives to achieve what appears to be so
easy for the privileged is a core theme that runs through Parasite,
offset by the terrible irony of how no idea they can be once they have tasted
this new experience.
The
expression lions for lambs is more clearly attributed to 1917, but it is equally applicable
description of the class warfare shown here. Increasing the ins and outs is excellent
cinematography by Kyung-pyo Hong, and a screenplay by writer director Bong Joon
Ho who exudes supreme confidence in his next step everywhere.
Mr. Kim is
the most openly conflicting of all characters, and Kang-ho does one
wonderful work in conveying a deep pain under a peaceful exterior. Yeo-jeong
Jo is also a lot of fun as an ordinary psychopath, perhaps very ingenious
when her character quickly convinces these to judge rich parents as their darling
children can be threatened by a fully manufactured case of the girls
tuberculosis.
A movie of
increasing escalation from start to finish that wanted to save both rich and poor,
entertaining while we explicitly expose the great inequalities of the world
they all seem to live with little more than a shrug of Mr. Kim’s.
