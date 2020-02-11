Parasit gets extended theatrical release

Advertisement

After a historic night at the 2020 Oscars, Parasite will receive an expanded movie release this weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, parasites should reach “at least 2,000 locations” in the United States. That’s more than twice the number of theaters Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed comedy thriller has reached (1,060).

While Parasite is already a box office hit in the U.S. – it is one of the country’s top-selling foreign language films – ticket sales are expected to increase from $ 35.5 million to $ 50 million after its impressive presentation at the Academy Awards. Such an increase in ticket sales would likely put Parasite in one of the top five foreign language film groups led by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($ 128 million).

And it could very well happen if you consider the performance of parasites. Last Sunday, Bong’s acclaimed masterpiece hit like 1917, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it was the first non-English-language film to win an Oscar for best film. The film received an Oscar for Best Director and Best Screenplay (with Jin Won Han) and an Oscar for Best International Feature Film from Bong.

The parasite rage will not stop in the theaters, however. Back in January, it was announced that Bong and Adam McKay had teamed up to create an HBO limited series based on the film. As the Oscar winner explained, the idea was to “expand this film and explore all the ideas I had during the script making of what could happen between the scenes in the TV series.”

