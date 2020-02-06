Paramount Ranch witness tree to be felled, victim of Woolsey fire

Advertisement

A majestic tree with sprawling branches that experts say may be a century old will be cut down this month, the victim of the destructive Woolsey fire, which charred more than half of the Santa Monica Mountains in 2018.

The venerable tree was given over a year to show signs of recovery and life, but small bits of greenery quickly died out.

Shortly after, the rot settled and the mushrooms settled.

“Ultimately, there is a failure,” said John Tiszler, plant ecologist and arborist for the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. “Some trees can remain for many years like a dead tree. Other trees can fall quite quickly. “

The iconic oak of the valley, which stands on Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, is known as the witness tree, a name given to trees that have been present at key events in history.

This tree “has seen part of the history of Native Americans and much of European history in this area,” said Tiszler. “It’s really sad to lose this.” Even now, he said “if you … look at its shape and structure, it is a beautiful and magnificent tree.”

The tree will be cut down mid-month and its wood will be used for items such as towing posts, panels and benches for the planned western town of Paramount Ranch. Once it is cut, officials will count the rings inside to know its exact age.

Say goodbye to Witness Tree, a valley oak tree that has existed for years at Paramount Ranch on Saturday February 8 and 2 and which did not survive #WoolseyFire. Everyone is invited to guess the age of the tree. Email [email protected] with name and address. The winner will receive a gift from @SamoFund. pic.twitter.com/4oJlxzs3I7

– Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) February 4, 2020

The tree has been present at weddings, served as the backdrop for family photos and special occasions, and has even appeared on television shows.

Park staff have photos from the early days of the ranch in the early 20th century, said Tiszler, and the tree was already mature in these images.

The last chance for visitors to say goodbye to the witness tree is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during an official farewell. The public is invited to bring their photos of the tree to be exhibited during the gathering. Staff and volunteer historians will be on hand to answer questions.

You can also participate in a contest to guess the age of the tree. E-mail [email protected] with your guess and your name and address. The winner will receive a gift.