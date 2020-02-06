Advertisement

We now have half an album with Hayley Williams solo music. Paramore’s leader announced her debut album Petals For Armor last month and she has already shared the promising early tracks “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone”. (She also reported on Dua Lipa in the BBC Live Lounge.) And today Williams shared three more brand new solo tracks and collected all five tracks together on a pre-album EP called Petals For Armor I.

The three new songs – “Cinnamon”, “Creepin ‘” and “Sudden Desire” – show Williams’ intense, communicative voice, just like her work with Paramore, but they all move towards skittery and personal pop music. Williams’ Paramore bandmate Taylor York produced all five songs and he and Williams wrote the new “Cinnamon”. This song features a horror movie directed by Warren Fu that picks up on the loose narrative from the “Simmer” video and also seems to be inspired by the final scene of the film “Annihilation”. Check it out below.

And Williams also shared two other new ones. She was the co-author of “Creepin ‘” and “Sudden Desire” with Paramore tour member Joey Howard, and pro songwriter Steph Marziano also helped with “Creepin”.

In the meantime, Warren Fu has also staged two short, dreamy interludes that are supposed to hold the videos “Simmer” and “Cinnamon” together. Here you are:

Petals for armor is 5/8 on Atlantic.