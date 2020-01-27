Papyrus, a stationery chain with four stores in the Denver area, will close after bankruptcy

Advertisement

DENVER – Another greeting card store is closing.

Papyrus plans to close all of its sites after parent company Schurman Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week.

Papyrus has four locations in the Denver area: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Denver Pavilions along the 16th Street Mall, Park Meadows and Flatiron Crossing. The company sells calendars, gift wrap, gifts, greeting cards and more.

The news comes as two Hallmark stores are slated to close in Denver, one in Cherry Creek and the second along Colorado Boulevard.

Store employees confirmed that all stores are closing, but did not know when. The company’s website said on Friday that all items had a 20% to 40% discount and that sales were final.

