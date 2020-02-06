Paper Girls Graphic Novels Eyed as an Amazon Time Travel drama series

Advertisement

There are unusual problems on Amazon. The streaming service is dedicated to Paper Girls a collection, a drama based mainly on Brian Ok. Vaughan’s popular comic about 4 time-traveling, newspaper-delivering 12-year-old women, published on our sister website Deadline Stories.

Since October 2015, almost 30 problems with the science fiction saga illustrated by Cliff Chiang have come onto the market. Suburban drama and otherworldly mysteries clash with this smash hit collection about nostalgia, first jobs and the last days of childhood. “

Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4) is ready to put the commitment in writing and is producing with Vaughan and Plan B as the executive producer.

Paper Girls is one of many supernatural tasks that will appear on Amazon in the near future. Along with the adaptation of Lord of the Rings, for which Folsom is responsible as a consultant producer, the streamer can also bring us Carnival Row (with Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne), as well as a collection that mainly focuses on Robert Jordan’s novels about the wheel based on time.

