Papa Diddis 5 new V-Day ice cream flavors inspired by relationship stages

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Valentine’s Day season is here! Love is in the air – and apparently in your ice too.

Papa Diddi’s local handmade sorbet shop launched 5 new V-Day exclusive flavors on Saturday, February 1st, a collection that covers all phases of a relationship – and yes, even the bad things.

Advertisement

Everything starts with Attraction – A spicy mint chocolate ice cream aroma made from 65% dark Malagos chocolate and homemade mint oils, which is supposed to imitate the same spicy “tingling of excitement” that a first encounter normally evokes.

Then Dating is coming – a creamy, light, easy-to-compare strawberry-cheesecake aroma, made with fresh strawberries from Benguet, topped with cheesecake-crust crumbs.

Unfortunately, the relationships are not perfect, so the 3rd level follows: Disappointment. Papa Diddi, however created a taste that he thought would alleviate the pain – a punchy 100% dark Malagos chocolate flavor enriched with local whiskey.

Is next in the relationship stability (ideally) – a unique aroma of sweet potato ice cream with cinnamon, which is prepared to taste like a freshly baked pumpkin and cinnamon tart.

<noscript><iframe src="https://web.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.facebook.com%2Fpapadiddis%2Fphotos%2Fa.1185619858217538%2F2602597696519740%2F%3Ftype%3D3&width=500" width="500" height="661" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

Last but not least Engagement – A clean, smooth, fruity combination of white chocolate and roasted strawberries. Bonus: there are real strawberries in every bite!

The 5 Valentine’s Day flavors are available through February 29 and can be ordered from all Papa Diddi stores in Maginhawa, Eastwood, SM North EDSA, Poblacion and SM Southmall. Customers can also order via GrabFood or Food Panda.

A measuring spoon costs P80, half a liter costs P325 and a gallon costs P1850.

For more information, visit Papa Diddi’s official Facebook page. – Rappler.com