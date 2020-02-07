Advertisement

Pantha Du Prince (aka Henrik Weber) has announced a new album called Conference of Trees, which will be released on March 6th via Modern Recordings. Today the experimental artist gives listeners a foretaste of the LP with the single “Pius in Tacet”.

After The Triad (2016), Conference of Trees is the first German electronic musician in four years. The album answers a long-asked question: What does it sound like when trees communicate? A press release says: “While the natural instruments are stacked on top of each other, an electronic beat creeps in as if to symbolize a human attempt to communicate between forests.”

Advertisement

It also marks a new chapter for Panta Du Prince, one in which less emphasis is placed on electronic noise and more on organic sound elements like wooden instruments made by himself. The musicians hired the drummers Håkon Stene and Bendik Hovik Kjeldsberg (The Bell Laboratory), Manuel Chittka (Jungstötter) and the jazz musician Friedrich Paravicini (Lou Reed, Robert Wilson) for the recording process.

In a press release, Weber commented on the album’s Sonic Shift, explaining, “I spent so much time in front of the computer and working with electronic machines that I felt a bit bleak. I wanted to find a way to spend more time outdoors and legitimize it with art. “

The new single “Pius in Tacet” follows this tactile approach, which is based on an acoustic dialogue between wooden blocks and xylophones. The tones are soft yet clear, gallop in gentle steps and are slowly penetrated by a hissing electronic beat. The song features a music video that shows masked bodies moving through wide patches of deep wilderness.

Stream Pantha Du Princes’ “Pius in Tacet” below, followed by the full LP artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders are already running.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU_o1QpHTkY (/ embed)

Conference of the trees

Tree conference track list:

01. Approach in a breeze

02. Transparent tickle shining ice cream

03. Hold the oak

04. When we talk

05. Roots making family

06. The crown area

07. Supernova Space Time Drift

08. Silentium Larix

09. Pius in Tacet

10. Glade