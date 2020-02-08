Panic buying hits Singapore after the virus warning is triggered

Advertisement

SINGAPORE – Concerned Singapore shoppers queued up in long lines at grocery stores on Saturday, February 8, and cleared shelves with essential items after the city-state raised its alert about the Chinese Corona virus outbreak.

Since its inception late last year, the virus has killed over 700 people in China, infected more than 34,000, and spread to many other countries.

Singapore, which has reported 33 cases, raised its alert level to “orange” on Friday, just as it did during the fatal SARS outbreak in 2003, indicating that the virus is serious and can be easily exchanged between people. (READ: Singapore announces first local corona virus transmission)

The announcement caused a panic in the city-state of 5.7 million people late Friday, and buyers – many wearing masks – rushed to stock up on items like rice, pasta, and toilet paper.

The images spread on social media showed empty shelves in some stores, carts filled with goods, and long lines at the counters that continued until Saturday.

“I’m afraid if they raise the alarm level further, we won’t be able to get out,” a 50-year-old housewife, who did not want to be named, told Agence France Presse after leaving a grocery store.

The highest level on Singapore’s four-point scale for dealing with outbreaks is “red”, one over “orange”.

However, there were plenty of other items such as fruit, meat, fish and alcohol.

The government pushed for calm, Minister of Commerce Chan Chun Sing said there is no need to hurry to buy important supplies.

“There is no risk that we will have a shortage of essential food or household items,” he wrote on Facebook.

Singapore raised its alert level with a growing number of virus cases among citizens who have not recently traveled to mainland China and have no known links to previous infections.

Hong Kong has also been hit by a wave of panic buying in recent days as it tries to fight the virus. Important goods are often emptied on supermarket shelves. – Rappler.com