Pangolin identified as a potential compound for the spread of new coronaviruses

After testing more than 1,000 wild animal samples, scientists at South China Agricultural University found that the genome sequences of viruses on pangolines were 99% identical to those of coronavirus patients

Published on February 7, 2020 at 5:23 p.m.

Updated February 7, 2020 at 5:23 p.m.

BEIJING, China – The endangered pangolin could be the cause of the spread of the novel corona virus across China, Chinese scientists said on Friday, February 7th.

At least 31,000 people were infected and 630 killed by the virus, which has spread to two dozen countries.

South China Agricultural University researchers have identified the scaly mammal as a “potential intermediate host,” the university said in a statement without further details.

The new virus, which appeared in a live animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year, is believed to come from bats. However, researchers have suspected that there could have been an “intermediate host” in the transmission to humans.

After examining more than 1,000 wildlife specimens, university researchers found that the genome sequences of viruses on pangolines are 99% identical to those of coronavirus patients, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The pangolin is considered the most traded animal in the world and according to the International Union for Nature Conservation (IUCN), over a million animals have been torn from Asian and African forests in the past ten years.

They are intended for markets in China and Vietnam, where their scales – although they have no medical use – are used in traditional medicine and their meat is bought on the black market.

China ordered a temporary ban on wildlife trafficking in January until the epidemic is under control.

The country has long been accused by conservationists of tolerating a shadowy trade in endangered animals for food or as an ingredient in traditional medicines.

The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus, which killed hundreds of people in China and Hong Kong in 2002/03, has also been attributed to wild animals. Scientists said it probably came from bats and later reached humans via civets. – Rappler.com