Advertisement

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama Panga with Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and others brought in 14.91 rupees at the weekend. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​shared the numbers on Twitter and wrote: “#Panga is below expectations despite the glowing word of mouth … Biz escalated on day 2, but the jump was missing on day 3 (#RepublicDay). . Must be very trendy on weekdays to have a firm footing … Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, sun 6.60 cr. Total: 14.91 cr. #India biz. “

# Panga tariffs despite glowing word of mouth below expectations … On the second day the events escalated, but on the third day (#RepublicDay) the jump was missing … Must be very trendy on weekdays in order to have a firm footing. .. Fr 2.70 Cr, Sa 5.61 Cr, Sun 6.60 Cr. Total: € 14.91 cr. #India biz.

– taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh)

January 27, 2020

Advertisement

The film focuses on Kangana, who plays the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam, who shares her triumphs and struggles.

Panga is about a mother’s desire to continue her Kabaddi career and how she is making an inspiring comeback with the support of her family and friends. The film also shows Richa Chadha in a key role.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new Android and iOS midday apps to get the latest updates

Advertisement