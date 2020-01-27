Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama Panga with Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and others brought in 14.91 rupees at the weekend. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter and wrote: “#Panga is below expectations despite the glowing word of mouth … Biz escalated on day 2, but the jump was missing on day 3 (#RepublicDay). . Must be very trendy on weekdays to have a firm footing … Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, sun 6.60 cr. Total: 14.91 cr. #India biz. “
– taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh)
January 27, 2020
The film focuses on Kangana, who plays the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam, who shares her triumphs and struggles.
Panga is about a mother’s desire to continue her Kabaddi career and how she is making an inspiring comeback with the support of her family and friends. The film also shows Richa Chadha in a key role.
