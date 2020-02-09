Advertisement

A panel of representatives from industry and trade was put together to submit proposals to the GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network) on how the GST-supporting IT systems work.

The committee will provide feedback and suggestions on new functions in the GST system and the introduction of new IT tools, the statement said. There was no official announcement from the panel, but one person who was involved in the development said the work to set up the committee took more than a month. The authorities consult dealers and small businesses to correct the deficiencies in the IT system. This is the key to improving GST compliance.

The panel makes suggestions whenever changes in business processes are considered or when new functions and tools are required. There will also be feedback from the perspective of taxpayers and tax advisors. The panel will make proposals on technological and political issues, said CAIT.

