Advertisement

The short-lived marriage of actress Pamela Anderson to producer Jon Peters was ended by SMS. Just a week after the former Baywatch star announced her separation from Peters, it was reported that it was her 12-day husband that triggered the surprise split, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Anderson and Peters reportedly only spent five days together before sending her the separation notice. According to Us Weekly, executive producer of “Man of Steel” started his text saying that it was “a wonderful, amazing love feast”. He followed him with a confession: “This whole marriage … scared me.”

“It became clear to me that at 74, I needed a simple, quiet life and no international love affair,” says Peter’s text. The text added: “So I think the best thing we can do is that I go away for a few days and that you may have to go back to Canada, where we did it. The world knows that we do have done it and I think now we have to go our own way. “

Advertisement

Peters shared his hope that the 52-year-old actress could forgive him and said that he still wants her to take part in his next film “Private Dancer”. He signed his message with a statement that read, “I love you, Jon. I want to be in your life forever.” Us Weekly claimed that she had only forgiven him.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from third-party feeds, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete, or remove the content at its own discretion, for any reason