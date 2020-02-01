Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters separated 12 days after their marriage: we would like to reconsider

Advertisement

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters simply tied the knots of the past in a romantic Malibu ceremony. The actress asked the supporters for help when she introduced the sudden breakup.

Pamela Anderson, 52 and Jon Peters, 74, share only 12 days after their wedding. “The nice and cozy welcome at Jon and my union moved me,” said Pamela in a press release to THR. “We can be very grateful for your help as we take a while to think about what we want from life and from each other. Life is a journey and love is a course of. In view of this shared reality in our minds, we have now mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificates and to place our religion in the context of. Thank you for respecting our privacy, ”the claim continued.

The information comes after they presented their low-key Malibu wedding ceremony on January 20, in which numerous members of their household, along with their sons, attended ex Tommy Lee. Brandon, 23 and Dylan, 22, together with Jon’s daughters and his ex-wife. While the wedding was suddenly taking place, Pamela and Jon met again in the 1980s when she moved from her hometown of British Columbia, Canada to Los Angeles. The wedding was Pamela’s fifth wedding ceremony since she was previously married to Tommy Lee. Child rock, and Rick Salomon twice.

