According to FGV Holdings Bhd., One of the world’s largest producers, the double need for palm oil from a trade with India and the coronavirus in China should only be temporary.

This is because supply is low this quarter and demand for food and fuel will remain robust in the long term, according to CEO Haris Fadzilah Hassan. India and China are the two largest importers of palm, the world’s most consumed edible oil.

“From January to March, production will be low, and this will coincide with a time when demand is under pressure from Wuhan and India,” said Haris in his first interview with foreign media from Kuala Lumpur’s corporate headquarters to support prices , he said.

The outbreak of the corona virus and deepening trade with India shook a sparkling price recovery last month. People in China stay at home and avoid restaurants and hotels, which slows demand, while India limits the import of refined oil, which hurts Malaysia in the face of political tensions. After the highest monthly loss in seven years in January, prices recovered this week due to a supply shortage in Malaysia.

While orders from India fell about 10% to 15% in February and March, FGV will try to replace this deficit with deliveries to other markets like Pakistan, Haris said, without specifying a comparison period for the decline. The exporter is only minimally involved in China because he has no long-term contracts with buyers there.

“We are not too worried. This is a temporary setback for our country,” said Haris, who took over at FGV in January 2019.

Spot prices for crude palm oil are expected to be between 2,500 and 2,575 ringgits per ton over the next three months and between 2,500 and 2,700 ringgits in the long term, said Haris. Palm must be “in balance” where it is still attractive to use food and fuel versus alternatives, he said.

The Malaysian spot price for February was 2,876 ringgit per ton on February 7, according to the Malaysian palm oil authority. The benchmark futures were the best week since 2016 with an increase of almost 8%.

FGV expects to complete the sale of its 50% stake in loss-making Trurich Resources Sdn., Which hosts 1 billion ringgit (USD 242 million) plantation assets in Indonesia, by the first quarter of this year, Haris said. Malaysia’s Lembaga Tabung Haji Pilgrimage Fund owns the rest of Trurich, which controls 42,000 hectares of oil palm produce in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Trurich’s board of directors is negotiating with the last two potential buyers, said Haris. The sale has been going longer than expected, in part because valuations have had to adjust after the sudden surge in palm oil prices, he said.

After a leadership struggle and a transplant scandal in 2017, FGV’s new management is pushing ahead with a transformation plan that includes selling distressed assets, reducing costs and increasing palm farm productivity. The shares rose in December due to the offer of speculation magnate Syed Mokhtar Albukhary. Haris said FGV had not received a formal proposal.

