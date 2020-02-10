Advertisement

Ahmedabad: A Pakistani passport was confiscated from the possession of Munaf Halari Moosa, who was charged with the 1993 Mumbai bombing and was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at Mumbai Airport.

Moosa was arrested on Sunday when he moved to Dubai, the Gujarat police said on Monday.

“We have arrested Mumbai’s serial explosions that Munaf Halari Moosa charged yesterday from Mumbai Airport. He wanted to go to Dubai. We have retrieved a Pakistani passport from his possession,” Gujarat told ATS to the media.

Moosa was also indicted in a £ 1,500 million drug trafficking case that was blown up last year.

On March 12, 1993, a series of 13 bomb explosions rocked Mumbai and killed over 250 people.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

