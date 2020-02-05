Pakistan promises to buy more Malaysian palm oil to compensate for India's withdrawal

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Kuala Lumpur |

Updated: February 5, 2020, 10:59:12 am

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after a joint press conference on February 4, 2020 in Putrajaya, Malaysia. (Malaysia’s Ministry of Information via AP)

Pakistan will buy more palm oil from Malaysia, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday to offset the drop in sales after India cut imports from Malaysia last month in a diplomatic conflict.

India restricted imports of refined palm oil and informally asked dealers to stop shopping at Malaysia, the world’s largest producer of edible oil. Sources said the move was retaliation for Malaysia’s criticism of India’s new citizenship law and its policy toward Jammu and Kashmir.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday that he had talked to Khan, who is in Malaysia, about palm oil and announced that Pakistan would import more from Malaysia.

“That’s right, especially since we have noticed that India has threatened Malaysia with the support of the Kashmiri cause and has threatened to cut palm oil imports,” Khan said at a joint press conference on India’s majority Muslim region in Kashmir.

“Pakistan will do its best to make up for that.”

Pakistan may have bought around 135,000 tons of Malaysian palm oil in the past month. This was announced by record-breaking dealers in India who track such shipments, on condition of anonymity.

This figure is close to Refinitive’s estimates of 141,500 tonnes, according to which sales to India in January may have dropped 80% year over year to 40,400 tonnes.

Malaysia will release official export data on Monday.

Pakistan bought 1.1 million tons of palm oil from Malaysia last year, while India bought 4.4 million tons of palm oil, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Council.

Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday after Khan’s comments and expectations of a sharp decline in production in January.

