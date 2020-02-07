Paige was given because he had withdrawn Total Divas

Advertisement

Paige has been through a lot in front of the world. She was a cast member of Total Divas and interrupted the company and the show before being brought back for a season. Then she was released.

While speaking to Chasing Glory, Paige explained that it was not her call to leave Total Divas. She was told that she no longer fits the theme of the show because she no longer wrestles.

“No [it wasn’t Paige’s decision to forego Total Divas]. Yes, yes [Total Divas only changes the line-up]. I think the Bellas focus more on Total Bellas. And then I didn’t wrestle, so I did I understood their point. When I got the call, they just said, “We want you to be part of the show but not a leading actor because you don’t wrestle. So it’s about female wrestlers. “And I was like ‘yeah, I totally understand that, but then I’d rather not be part of the show at all. Not even a little look at myself.”

“I would rather not be part of it unless it is something very important. I am glad that I took a step back because I feel that Total Divas has a lot of memories that I like to forget would because I had ex-friends there and I was a party animal. ”

Total Divas has had some very low ratings in the past season. We have also received no confirmation of a renewal for the next season. Paige is fine without the show. In fact, she wouldn’t mind having her own reality television show with her boyfriend Ronnie Radke.

