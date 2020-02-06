Ozzy Osbourne celebrates new album with Tattoo Events + L.A. Signing

Advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne’s new solo album, Ordinary Man, will be released later this month and the metal legend will celebrate this significant event. The Prince of Darkness has announced a worldwide listening party at tattoo parlors and a book signing in the Los Angeles store.

On February 20, the day before the LP was released, album listening parties will take place in more than 50 tattoo shops in different cities. Those attending the listening parties will be among the first to listen to Ordinary Man and be the first to choose from exclusive Ozzy-inspired tattoo designs. The parties came first, served first for those going to their RSVP specific salon.

Osbourne himself will be appearing at Amoeba Records in LA for a 5pm signing. on the 21st – his first signing session at the branch in almost 10 years. It also comes after Osbourne announced that he was fighting Parkinson’s disease. Fans who want an autograph must purchase a copy of the album on the day of release. A line must form on Sunset Boulevard before the store opens at 10:30 a.m.

Time and prices for the tattoo event vary by city. Further details will be announced on February 13th. You can reply through the Ozzy website. Check out a trailer for the release events below.

Fans can also catch Ozzy on his upcoming North American tour with the support of Marilyn Manson. Tickets are available here.

