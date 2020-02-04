OxygenOS 10.3.1 update released for OnePlus 6 and 6T models

Advertisement

OnePlus is working on fixing bugs that occur after the release of the Android 10 based OxygenOS Replace. Update 10.3.1 for OnePlus 6 and 6T together with bug repair and bug repair has been started.

In December OnePlus introduced Android 10 instead of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T with OxygenOS 10.0.1. Nevertheless, the replacement brought numerous points, along with an error that nullified the decision to cover the notch. The company released OxygenOS 10.3.Zero to customers to address these issues.

OnePlus has now introduced the 10.3.1 replacement for the OnePlus 6 collective phones to fix the bugs that were overlooked in previous updates. The launch of OxygenOS 10.3.1 focuses on fixing bugs in OnePlus 6 and 6T, updating security patches and improving the overall efficiency of the system.

OxygenOs 10.3.1 update notes:

system

Attached a black display that showed up using a fingerprint after unlocking the gadget

The emblem animation that appears when the gadget restarts has been fixed

Fixed device that burns while charging

Random connection interruption with a 5 GHz WiFi connection has been fixed

System stability improved and common bugs fixed

Security patch as of December 2019

digital camera

Image preview time optimized in professional mode

Digicam Crash Challenge has been accelerated

gallery

The problem that films and photos could not be displayed in the gallery has been fixed

You may be able to download the brand new OxygenOS 10.3.1 replacement program for OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 via Settings> System> System updates in your gadget. Because the changes appear in the replacement notes, this is an important replacement that fixes the bugs that affect system efficiency. If you’re having trouble with your gadget, we recommend fixing this bug.