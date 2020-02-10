Advertisement

For the past few weeks, Clover Hogan has been crying during the day and panicking at night. The 20-year-old, who now lives in London, grew up in Queensland, Australia. He has observed the wild animals of the country, frogs fished from the toilet and avoided snakes hanging from the ceiling.

The bushfires that have haunted their home country in recent weeks have taken their toll. “I burst into tears … I only saw the horrible pictures of what is happening in Australia – it’s overwhelming and terrifying.”

Hogan said her low point came when she heard about the death of half a billion animals that were burned as the fires swept through the bush. “That was the moment when I felt my heart split in two. I felt absolutely distraught. “

The physical impact of the climate crisis cannot be overlooked, but experts are increasingly concerned about another, less obvious consequence of the escalating emergency – the strain that creates mental well-being for people, especially young people.

Psychologists warn that the impact can be debilitating for the growing number of people overwhelmed by the scientific reality of ecological collapse and for those who have experienced traumatic climate events, often at the global south climate limit.

Until two years ago, Dr. Patrick Kennedy-Williams, an Oxford clinical psychologist, has spent his career treating general mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and trauma. Then something new started to happen. Climate researchers and researchers at Oxford began to approach him and ask for help.

“These were people who were essentially faced with a flood of negative information and downward trends in their work … and the more they looked at the topic, the more they realized what needed to be done – and the more they felt bigger than theirs Capacities to make significant changes, ”he said. “The consequences of this can be pretty bad – fear, burnout and some kind of professional paralysis.”

Kennedy-Williams began researching the subject and found that not only scientists and researchers suffered from it. “For example, there is a great need among parents who ask for support on how to talk to their children about it.”

When Kennedy-Williams started focusing on young people, he assumed that most of the teenagers would be older, or at least would have started secondary school. But he soon discovered a worrying level of environmental stress and anxiety in much younger children.

“What surprised me the most is how young awareness and fear begin. My own daughter was only six when she came to me and said, “Daddy, are we going to win the war on climate change?” It really showed me how important it is to be prepared for the conversation as a parent so that we can respond helpful. “

There is no way to completely shield young people from the reality of the climate crisis, and this would be counterproductive, even if it were possible. Rather, parents should talk to their children about their concerns and help them feel empowered to take action – however small they may be – that can make a difference.

A key moment for Kennedy-Williams was the realization that the fight against “climate fear” and the fight against the climate crisis are inextricably linked.

“The positive thing from our perspective as psychologists is that we soon realized that the remedy for climate fear is the same as the remedy for climate change – action. It’s about getting out there and doing something that helps.

“Record your changes and celebrate them. Nobody is too small. Connect with other people and realize at the same time that you cannot fix this problem on your own. It is not just up to you, and it is not sustainable to work around the clock to solve climate change. “

This is certainly well received by Hogan, who launched Force of Nature, an initiative to help young people realize their potential for change.

Hogan’s group aims to target people between the ages of 11 and 24 with a crash course in the climate crisis that will help them control their fears and recognize their potential to get involved, take action and take a stand.

“This is just the beginning,” said Hogan. “We’re going to experience a massive, widespread climate crisis in every country in the world. So it’s about further developing emotional resilience, but in a way that triggers a really dramatic initiative.”

Beyond climate fear – the fear that the current system will push the earth beyond its ecological limits – experts also warn of a sharp increase in trauma caused by the experience of climate-related disasters.

In the global south, violent storms, forest fires, droughts and heat waves have shaped the wellbeing of millions not only physically but also mentally.

For Elizabeth Wathuti, a climate activist from Kenya, her experiences with climate anxiety are not so much about the future but about what is happening now. “People in African countries experience eco-fear differently because climate change is about the impact we are already experiencing and the possibility that the situation will worsen,” she said.

Elizabeth Wathuti, a Kenyan climate activist, says she often hears concern, “We won’t die in old age, we will die from climate change.” Photo: Aitor Baez

As part of the Green Generation Initiative she founded, she works with young people and sees the effects of environmental fear first-hand. A common worry she hears among students is: “We won’t die of old age, we will die of the effects of climate change.”

Extreme climate events can lead to poverty, which aggravates mental health problems, and Wathuti says stress, depression, and alcohol and drug abuse are some of the side effects of climate anxiety and trauma in their country.

Even in the UK, a recent study by the Environment Agency found that people exposed to extreme weather such as storms or floods are 50% more likely to suffer from mental health problems, including stress and depression, for years.

More than 1,000 clinical psychologists have signed an open letter highlighting the impact of the crisis on people’s well-being and predicting “acute trauma on a global scale in response to extreme weather events, forced migration and conflict”.

Kaaren Knight, a clinical psychologist who coordinated the letter, said: “The physical effects of extreme weather, food shortages, and conflicts are associated with the additional mental health burden. These psychologists are particularly concerned. ”

She added that fear and trauma significantly affect mental wellbeing, especially in children. “This is very important to us and must be part of the conversation when we talk about climate change.”

One of the prominent signers of the letter, Prof. Mike Wang, Chairman of the Association of Clinical Psychologists UK, said: “Inactivity and complacency are yesterday’s privileges … Psychologists are willing and willing to help countries protect the health and well-being of their citizens the inevitable social and psychological consequences of climate change. “

This association of psychologists related to the climate crisis has led experts around the world to form groups to study and treat the growing number of people affected by the crisis, and to help them move from anxiety and paralysis to To pass action.

But even for those who follow this advice, the extent of the emergency is very high. Kennedy Williams – who started his own group, climate psychologists who specialize in climate fear – said he and his colleagues were not immune to the psychological effects of the crisis.

“This is such a universal thing that (we) have all gone through our own climate-related worries and despair, and we’re talking about riding the wave between hope and despair … it’s absolutely as real to us as anyone else.”

Advice for parents

Remember that you don’t have to be a climate expert It’s okay to learn together. If your child asks a question that you can’t answer immediately, say, “What a great question. Let me examine it so I can answer it correctly.”

To attempt Validate rather than minimize children’s emotions When children express fear, it’s much better to say, “It’s okay to feel concerned. Here’s what we can do about it than to say,” Don’t worry. It’s all right. ”But always try to support this emotion with suggestions for positive action.

Negative information hits harder Bad or threatening facts tend to resonate more – and therefore stay in the head. So try to match one negative message with three positive messages. Have some examples of good climate-related news ready – for example successful conservation projects.

For younger children, keep it local and within reach Suggest litter selection and school events. Encourage young people to stay in touch on a broader level – help them write to their MPs, participate in protests, and join local communities and campaigns.

Set concrete goals as a family and assert yourself Record and celebrate your climatic successes together (even a piece of paper on the fridge door). Reaffirm the message that small actions can make a big difference.