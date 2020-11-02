Advertisement

The slow start of the year for listed real estate companies is not surprising, as they came from a high base after the “Boris-bounce” after the December general election. At the top of the list was Triple Point Social Housing REIT. The group, along with its social housing partner Civitas Social Housing – which achieved the fourth highest price gain in January, had a strong end to 2019 and regained part of the price falls they had suffered earlier in the year. Both took the speed in 2020 and their performance suggests that the market has got a grip on their model. Secure Income REIT is also high on the list, which has a varied portfolio of care and leisure objects, because the large dividend remains popular. Through a number of smart portfolio recycling, the share price of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust increased by 8.5%. The company has sold more risky assets and has purchased high-yielding real estate with rental growth potential. Housebuilder Countryside Properties now has the top 10 list of best performing companies for five consecutive months and in a 12-month period its share price has risen 58.8%.

