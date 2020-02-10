Over 300 tips were reported on the 12th day of the search for Gannon Stauch

Advertisement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado – Monday, February 10th, will be two weeks since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was last seen.

The El Paso County sheriff’s office said it continued its investigation at Lorson Ranch on Sunday and has received 339 tips so far.

The community hosted a second candlelight prayer vigil for the boy on Saturday.

The MPs re-explored Gannon’s neighborhood and spoke to the neighbors in case they missed something the first time.

According to the EPCSO, the size of the search group can vary at any time during the investigation. The investigation and search will continue in parallel, hoping to find Gannon and take him home safely.

EPCSO partners in our search and investigation efforts are:

4th District Attorney’s Office, Army (Multiple Unit – Volunteers), Army 4th Engineering Battalion (Volunteers), Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado Springs Fire Department, Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, El Paso County Public Works , El Paso County Search and Rescue, Emergency Assistance, FBI, Lifetime Flight (search only), Fremont County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 100th National Guard Missile Defense Brigade (volunteers ), Pikes Peak Regional Office for Emergency Management, Salvation Army, Verizon Wireless and VOAD.

EPCSO reiterated that the misinformation shared on social media is an obstacle to this investigation and an unnecessary additional burden on the family, and all information that is released ahead of time is not directly from the El Paso County’s sheriff’s office not a credible source.

If you have credible information about Gannon’s case, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email [email protected]

