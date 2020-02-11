Over 100 US troops suffered a brain injury in the Iranian Pentagon attack

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, USA – More than 100 US soldiers suffered a “minor” traumatic brain injury, far more than originally announced when Iran fired rockets at its base in Iraq last month, the Department of Defense said on February 10.

“To date, 109 US service members have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury or mTBI, an increase of 45 over the previous report,” the Pentagon said.

76 of them have resumed their service while most of the others are still being examined and treated.

President Donald Trump initially said that no Americans were injured in the strike on Ain al-Asad in western Iraq on the night of January 7-8, although the authorities later reported that eleven troops were injured.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at the base to take revenge on the January 3 US drone attack that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Trump has been believed to have downplayed the impact on U.S. troops to ease tensions between the two countries, fearing that a full war could break out.

It wasn’t until a week later that reports emerged that US troops had suffered strokes and other brain injuries.

But the US leader dismissed the reported injuries as “headaches” and “not very serious.”

“We are grateful for the efforts of our healthcare professionals who have worked diligently to provide the appropriate level of care to our service members, which has enabled nearly 70% of those diagnosed to resume service,” said Alyssa Farah, spokeswoman for the Pentagon, in an interview statement Monday.

“We must continue to deal with physical and mental health together,” she said. – Rappler.com