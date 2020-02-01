Outlander writer Diana Gabaldon counters the lusty female audience of Starz Exec

Advertisement

Yes, James Alexander Macolm MacKenzie Fraser from Outlander is a sight for eye pain. However, creator Diana Gabaldon says that, along with Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz’s chief government officer, they believe Starz’s adaptation of her novels is little bigger than a car for photos of a shirtless Sam Heughan.

On Monday, Gabaldon tweeted in response to Hirsch’s comments on TV critic Friday and an interview in The Hollywood Reporter, each with feedback on the female audience of the cable community. During the TCA session, Hirsch advised the reporters that “Starz delivers the best viewer composition for women aged 18 and older in premium cables”, and he has adapted his program so that the “premium viewers” are captured as best as possible.

Outlander – you will be able to say that it is nice because the women prefer it because she is a surgeon who goes back in time, but there is another facet of it, namely, that there is something eye-candy for these viewers and other people like it when (Heughan) takes off his shirt. It is important to consider whether you are looking at a piece of content material and whether it will actually be female or not. And it is not easy.

The protagonist of Outlander is a female character named Claire (performed by Caitronia Balfe), a nurse who becomes a doctor, who travels back in time, falls in love with Jamie Fraser and is somewhat in a bad mood. In her view, the story is recommended for the first series of books in Gabaldon’s collection; afterwards it remains a fundamental character and focus of the movement. From the first season, the TV adaptation created enthusiasm for the decidedly feminine look that was used for his intercourse scenes.

Gabaldon addressed Hirsch’s takeover of the collection by noting that it has received more than 30 million printed books worldwide and in her fan mail: “I can’t say that I see a lot of people talking about Jamie except for the mention the shock of his shirt and the sharpness of his scars. (Word for the uninitiated: Heughan’s character is again a mass of scars because he was flogged several times by a sadistic redcoat.)

She added that while women actually watch, usually “her husband or boyfriend often looks at it with her,” and that in the responses she saw, “they mainly say that they have the intelligence of the story and the complexity and energy from like the connection between Jamie and Claire. They also love the visible beauty of the present and the emotional depth of the appearance. “

She added, “If you happen to be looking for a place to settle in, I think” intelligence “might be a great place to start.”

