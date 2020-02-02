Outlander Season 5 will not premiere until 2020 - find out why

Advertisement

Dinna plans to look up to Hogmanay, Outlander fans, with Jamie, Claire & Co.

The historic drama didn’t return until early 2020 when Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz’s chief working officer, advised reporters on Friday’s summer season press tour of Tv Critics Affiliation.

Season five production started in Might and was captured in a video showing scenes co-created with Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan Lacroix, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin during an outdoor shot that is likely to be seen in an upcoming episode will be.

The delay is particularly due to the scheduling in the community, said Hirsch.

“The decision for everything we do as part of our program schedule clearly depends on the delivery schedules,” he advised reporters. “We’re trying to have something in the air to serve these top class female viewers. So we have some revelations that come earlier than the energy viewers do. “

Hirsch referred to another story that was unveiled during the community’s government session: The sixth and final season of Energy is likely to be divided into two sections, the second of which can start in early January.

The fifth season of Outlander is likely to be based primarily on the fifth in Diana Gabaldon’s novel sequence, in which the Fraser clan settles in their North Carolina homestead and “housing and household issues are still very central,” Heughan said earlier in these 12 months. – With the reporting from Vlada Gelman

What do you think about this new Outlander replacement?