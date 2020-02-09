‘OUT’: Trump says he rightly removed ‘inappropriate’ NSC aides

Advertisement

Published: February 9, 2020, 9:29:08 am

FILE – In this file, dated November 19, 2019, the National Security Council assistant, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, is sworn in to testify before the House Secret Service Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)

US President Donald Trump defended the fall of the impeachment witness, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, from the White House National Security Council on Saturday. He called him “rude” and said he had misrepresented the content of Trump’s “perfect” phone calls.

Vindman was one of two witnesses who made some of the most damaging statements during Trump’s impeachment investigation, which the government displaced on Friday.

Trump tweeted that the media from “Fake News” repeatedly about “Lt. Colonel Vindman, as if I should only think how wonderful he was.

“I don’t actually know him, never spoke to him or met him (I don’t think so!), But he was very rude and misrepresented the content of my” perfect “calls,” said Trump.

Trump added that Vindman had “received a horrific report from his manager, the man he was reporting to, who publicly stated that Vindman had trouble with the judgment, followed the chain of command and passed on information. In other words, “OUT”.

Hours after Vindman was escorted from the White House on Friday, another key witness to the impeachment, Gordon Sondland said he was ousted from his post as U.S. ambassador to the European Union. Vindman was one of the officials who listened to a call from Trump and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskiy on July 25. This conversation was the focus of the impeachment investigation. Vindman testified that he immediately went to the top NSC lawyer to raise concerns.

Vindman’s lawyer, David Pressman, declined the president’s statements to his client as “obviously wrong.”

“They contradict the clear personnel file and the entirety of the impeachment acts known to the president,” he said in a statement.

“As the most powerful man in the world continues his intimidation campaign while too many political officers remain silent, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman continues to serve our country as an excellent, active member of our military.”

The Pentagon referred a request for comment on Trump’s tweets to the army, repeating a Friday statement that both Vindman and his brother had been assigned to the Army department.

“For privacy reasons, we will not provide any additional information at this time,” said an army spokesman.

Vindman’s twin brother Jewgenij, who worked as a lawyer at the NSC and is also a lieutenant colonel, was also escorted out of the White House on Friday. The democratically-run House of Representatives accused Republican Trump of abuse of power and congressional obstruction over his trade with Ukraine, but was acquitted by the Republican-dominated Senate on Wednesday.

