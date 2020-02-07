Advertisement

Last year, Otoboke Beaver released a new album full of hits with Itekoma Hits, which shows the many dynamic sides of Japanese rockers that have been around for over a decade. Today they are releasing a new, unique track before a European tour. It’s called “I’m not maternal” and it’s energetic and contagious.

So the singer of the band, Acco, framed the track in a statement:

I’ve met a lot of people who insist “giving birth is a must”. I’ve never had the thought “I want a baby” and I don’t think that’s bad. I see news about child neglect in the Japanese media, but I can’t say it says “I couldn’t be me”. All mothers are only human.

The cover was drawn by Nakagawa Homeopathy, two manga artists, of whom Yoshie and I are big fans. We are therefore honored to be able to work together. They retweeted our MV “Don’t light my fire” which prompted them to draw the artwork for this new song.

Listen to it below.

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/track=3629213123/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless=""></noscript>I am not a mother of Otoboke Beaver

TOUR DATES:

02 / 06-7 Besancon, FR @ GéNéRiQ Festival

02/10 BBC 6 Music Session (Gideon Coe)

02/13 Groningen, NL @ Vera Groningen

02/14 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

02/15 Patronaat, NL @ Complexity Festival

18.2. Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

19.2. Leicester, UK @ The Musician

2.20. Glasgow, UK @ CCA Glasgow

21.2. Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead 2

23.2. London, UK @ Scala

16th-22nd March Austin TX @ SXSW Festival

06 / 02-6 Barcelona, ​​ES @ Primavera Sound

08 / 20-23 Breacon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

“I’m not maternal” is now available through Damnably.