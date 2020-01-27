Osheaga 2020 range: Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and more

Advertisement

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo will be playing at the 2020 edition of the Osheaga festival in Montreal, Quebec.

Other notable acts include Kraftwerk (!), Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, BROCKHAMPTON, Nick Murphy, Rex Orange County, Caribou, Charli XCX, Brittany Howard, Tove Lo, slowthai, Phoebe Bridgers, Soccer Mommy, Caroline Polachek, Third Eye Blind, The Front Bottoms and EarthGang.

Monsters and men, Leon Bridges, French Montana, LAUV, Burna Boy, Jessie Reyez, Dominic Fike, The Struts, Clairo, Charlotte Day Wilson, Shura and Julia Jacklin also play.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Osheaga. The three-day festival takes place at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal from July 31 to August 2. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. EST via the festival website.

