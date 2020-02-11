Oscars: these fantastic foreign films and TV shows deserve prizes - Angus Robertson

Advertisement

After Parasite is the first film in a foreign language to win the Oscar for best image, Angus Robertson watches some beautiful films that have been missed in the past and TV shows that make an equally fascinating look.

Hard to believe it took 90 years, but the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally awarded the Best Picture Oscar to a film in a foreign language.

The Parasite of filmmaker Bong Joon-ho in South Korea has also won awards for the best director, the best original screenplay and the best foreign film. According to all stories, the film is worthy of praise, and is currently being screened in three cinemas in Edinburgh.

It is too late at the Oscars for international greats such as Akira Kurosawa, Ingmar Bergman, Sergio Leone, Federico Fellini, Michael Haneke and many others, whose amazing films have been overlooked. However, there is definitely a change going on in the English-speaking world, where international television series and films are viewed like never before.

Amazing international films in recent years include Roma from Mexico, Amelie from France, The Lives of Others from Germany and fantastic international TV series include Borgen from Denmark, Trapped from Iceland, Deutschland 83 from Germany, Spiral from France, Grand Hotel from Spain , Umbre from Romania, Prisoners of War from Israel and much more.

Just as the search for souls is underway to ensure that the film industry reflects the breadth of talent among female filmmakers and black, Asian and ethnic ethnic film talents, it must also reflect the wider world in which we live.

Ninety years is a long time for a non-English-language film to win an Oscar for best film. Hopefully it won’t last for the next 90 years.