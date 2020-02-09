Oscars: the five most important moments of the 2019 Academy Awards

Advertisement

It was almost 30 years later in 2019 when the Oscar ceremony (Oscar) got along without a host. This move was the result of comedian Kevin Hart’s resignation as a presenter after his earlier homophobic remarks came to the fore. The academy then decided to go hostless, and popular opinion is that it might not have been a bad move.

As always, we spent countless moments at Oscars 2019 in which we laughed, smiled and were happy about the winners and nominees. For example, after five nominations in the past 30 years, Spike Lee finally won an Oscar for the most adapted script for his film BlacKkKlansman. So, without further ado, here are our top 5 unforgettable moments from the 2019 Oscars.

Maya, Tina and Amy’s wrong hosting

Three of the funniest comedians took the stage and won it at the Oscars last year. Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took the stage with thunderous applause and held the apparently hostless Oscar ceremony. Her sheer joke was given even more roaring applause by the audience, who seemed delighted with the trio.

Olivia Colman blows a raspberry into the camera

A screen grave does not do justice to Olivia Colman’s gracious Oscar acceptance speech and the raspberry burst when asked to include it. The brilliant actress won the “Best Actress in a Leading Role” award for her then black comedy “The Favorite”, in which she played Queen Anne to achieve comedic perfection. If you don’t have the patience, continue with the big moment at 3:48.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow appearance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” appearance was far from flat. Lady G and Cooper, who were hailed as one of the hottest appearances on the Oscar stage, brought the house down with their deed. For fans who couldn’t get enough of the couple in their film ‘A Star Is Born’, this performance was the best way to end.

A film about menstruation was recognized as the best documentary

Rayka Zehtabchi’s documentary “Period. The end of the sentence won fair and fair at the Oscars 2019. The documentary dealt with the stigma of menstruation in India. “I can’t believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar,” said Zehtabchi when she received her well-deserved award.

Captain America helps Regina King

I had to go back and watch Chris Evans again to get Regina King on stage. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RUVKOVkQ98

– Mandi Bierly (@MandiBierly)

February 25, 2019

And when can we ever tire Chris Evans, aka Captain America, of being his lovable, chivalrous self? This video also shows that the superhero can never really hang up his shield. It was a sweet gesture from Evans to make sure the actor and award-winning Best Supporting Actress came on stage in order.

With the broadcast of the Oscars 2020 in India tomorrow, February 10th at 5.30 a.m., we hope for even more astonishing moments and deserve victories in the highly anticipated award ceremony.

