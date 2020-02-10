Oscars have the lowest ratings in the show's history

Advertisement

The 92nd Academy Awards received an average of 23.6 million viewers for ABC on Sunday – a new low for Hollywood’s biggest night.

The award ceremony saw a 20% drop from last year’s show, which attracted 29.6 million viewers. The previous low was the 2018 show, which averaged 26.5 million viewers.

The low ratings for one of the biggest evenings in the entertainment world are still higher than most television programs, but hardly ideal. Six years ago, more than 40 million spectators attended the award ceremony.

There were a number of factors involved, from the length of the show to a number of other entertainment options for viewers to choose from. It probably didn’t help that some of the year’s biggest blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame won no bigger prizes.

The Oscars’ low ratings follow the trend with other award ceremonies such as the Grammys and Emmys, which have recently garnered audience hits.

This year’s Oscars also sometimes felt bloated, which could have caused some viewers to stop when the show dragged on into the third hour, 33 minutes longer than planned.

“The 92nd Academy Awards quickly lost their own plot amid a million distractions from ABC’s hectic, often puzzling, production decisions,” wrote Caroline Framke, TV critic for Variety. “About half of the show, the Oscars felt like a train that slid off the tracks.”

Other critics were not enthusiastic about the ceremony’s decision to be host-free for the second year in a row.

“Like the Emmys in the fall, this year’s Oscars were a roller coaster ride with bizarre production and direction decisions, some of which paid entertainment dividends, but mostly contributed to a kudocast that went well beyond the allotted three hours,” he wrote Daniel Fienberg, a television critic for the Hollywood Reporter.

Fienberg added that the 2019 show “went reasonably well without a host,” but it becomes clear that last year’s success was more “stupid luck” than a final statement about the value or lack of moderators at awards ceremonies.

Despite the drastic drop in ratings, Sunday night was a historic one for Hollywood as “Parasite” took home the best picture. The South Korean thriller directed by Bong Joon Ho is the first non-English film and the first South Korean film to be awarded for the best picture.

The ceremony also included other highlights such as multiple music numbers and an opening monologue by Steve Martin and Chris Rock. Big names won major awards, including Brad Pitt for best supporting actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Joaquin Phoenix for best actor for his performance in “Joker”.

