Oscars Cut the Mic During the Parasite Win, the crowd protests

Let parasites have their moment.

The film, directed by Bong Joon-ho, made history at the Academy Awards this year because it was the first film not to be shot in English to win the Best Picture Award. In the overwhelming but welcome anger, the thriller triumphed over well-known films such as Quentin Tarantinos Once Up on a Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Greta Gerwigs Little Women.

When the cast and crew came on stage to accept the trophy, they were understandably emotional. (Like us!) First, producer Kwak Sin-ae picked up the microphone and said the win felt like “a very good moment in history”. But when producer Miky Lee tried to say a few words, the microphone was turned off and the cameras turned to presenter Jane Fonda to end the show.

The audience didn’t have it, however. People screamed and howled and howled until a general applause of “Up, up, up!” rang the Dolby Theater. As the cameras panned the room, viewers could see Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie sing along. Ultimately, the Oscars producers gave in and turned the microphone back on. The crowd cheered.

When the sound resumed, Miky Lee gave director Bong Joon-ho a well-deserved praise. “Thank you for being you,” she said. “I like everything about him: his crazy hair, the way he talks, how he walks, and above all the way he directs.”

Fortunately, the academy too.

Erica Gonzales

Erica Gonzales is the editor for cultural and content strategies at BAZAAR.com, where she oversees news and cultural reporting, including celebrities, music, television, films and more.