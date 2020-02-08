Oscars' best original title playlist will be broadcast on Sound Radio in a row

Advertisement

Oscars 2020 consequence of the Sound Radio Playlist: Isaac Hayes, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper and Bruce Springsteen

In the Oscar season, cinema fans celebrate the best films of the past year. While the focus seems to be once again on the overly male, overly white nominees vying for some of the night’s top prizes, Best Original Song has a number of talents.

Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo are nominated for their Harriet track “Stand Up”, while multi-year nominated Diane Warren has her 11th chance for an Oscar in gold thanks to Breakthrough’s “I’m Standing with You”. There are Randy Newman (“I can’t let you knock over” from Toy Story 4), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II) as well as Elton John and Bernie Taupin for their Rocketman- Single “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”.

One of these tracks is included in the pantheon of the winners of the Best Original Song Academy Award and belongs to a well-respected company. In anticipation of the new winner, Consequence of Sound Radio will revisit some of the previous winners with an exclusive Oscar playlist “Greatest Hits” at TuneIn.

The playlist spans 12 songs and five decades and shows the greatest hits of some of the greatest films in history. Listen to what Berlin is like “Take My Breath Away”, walk alongside Bruce Springsteen through the “Streets of Philadelphia” and watch the “Skyfall” with Adele. A star is born, Top Gun, Dirty Dancing and even The Muppets are represented in this collection of classic cinema songs.

CoS Radio’s Greatest Hits playlist will air on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m.CET / 8:00 a.m.CET. The repetition will take place on Sunday, February 9th, at 1:00 p.m. CET before the 2020 Academy Awards. ET / 10:00 AM PT. Listen to CoS Radio at any time on TuneIn or through the TuneIn app, which is available from the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio icon to the right of the header at the top of each page or using the embedded player at the top.

