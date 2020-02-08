Advertisement

The Oscar ceremony is no stranger to the act of protest, but this year it will probably be the most unique demonstration so far, as it will not take place in front of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, but on television itself.

The non-profit initiative Give Her A Break has set up an online portal where viewers can see the awards as usual, but with one crucial difference: each commercial break is replaced by a presentation for a film made by women.

“There are millions of women who make incredible films but don’t get the same break from this misogynistic industry,” said the project’s founder, Mo Said. “We wanted to fix that.”

The campaign has already been supported by Honey Boy director Alma Har’el on Twitter.

The idea came out of frustration with the lack of visibility of women in the best directors category. Last month’s nominations were criticized for yet another group of all-male nominees, and what was considered an outrageous nudge by the little women director, Greta Gerwig. Uncertain star and creator Issa Rae joked when the nominations were announced: “Congratulations to these men.” In its history, the academy has only nominated five filmmakers.

“Greta has made two perfect films from the start and I hope that she will be recognized for everything in her next perfect film, because I think she is one of the most important filmmakers of our time,” said Little Women Star and best actress nomination Saoirse Ronan until deadline.

Her co-star and colleague Florence Pugh also shared their frustration: “I think everyone is angry and rightly so. I can’t believe it happened again, but I don’t really know how to fix it.”

The lack of women in this category came after a record year for filmmakers who recorded 10.6% of the 100 top-selling films of 2019, down from 4.5% last year, according to a study by the USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

“2020 will be an exceptional year for female directors,” said Stacy L. Smith, one of the study’s authors. “We see that women are given the opportunity to make action films, not just smaller, independent films.”

Birds of Prey, a $ 97 million DC film, was released this week, the first major Hollywood superhero film to be made by an Asian American. Other great films from women directors next year include superhero films Wonder Woman 1984, Marvel’s The Eternals, Disney’s live action Mulan, and Black Widow, a solo adventure for Scarlett Johansson’s Avenger.