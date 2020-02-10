Oscars 2020's In Memoriam omitted Luke Perry, Sid Haig and Cameron Boyce

Advertisement

Sid Haig in 3 From Hell (Lionsgate), Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce (Photo via Wiki Commons)

Just as there are always a few snubs in the awards show nominations, the ubiquitous In Memoriam packages tend to have a few omissions. While the 2020 Oscars partially caused their lack of diversity in the parasite sweep, they couldn’t hide the fact that a number of names were missing from the memory of Hollywood heroes that had been lost in the past year.

While the NBA legend and Oscar winner of the cartoon Dear Basketball Kobe Bryant was mentioned alongside the recently deceased film icon Kirk Douglas, some other long-time movie stars were missing. Luke Perry, who died unexpectedly after a stroke early last year, was not included in the Oscars video. The absence of Perry’s presence during the In Memoriam video was particularly noticeable since his last feature appearance was with the 10-time, two-time winner, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Also missing was Sig Haig, the legendary genre actor who has often worked with Rob Zombie. Haig died at home in September after a fall. 20-year-old Cameron Boyce, the star of Disney’s Descendants franchise, who died of epilepsy in July, was also deleted from the Oscars In Memoriam.

All three actors appeared longer on the memoriam section of the Academy Awards website, a common occurrence for those who couldn’t make it into the broadcast segment. Orson Bean, the 91-year-old comic veteran who was hit and killed by a car just three days before the ceremony, was not listed in either In Memoriam or the website.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas provided musical accompaniment for the televised In Memoriam by performing a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday”. Check it out below.

