A video by filmmaker Taika Waititi leaning forward to keep his Oscar from him at the 92nd Academy Awards has gone viral.

Actress Brie Larson caught Waititi in action when the filmmaker hilariously tried to find a novel for his trophy at the award ceremony, reports dailymail.co.uk. Moments earlier, Waititi won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his World War II comedy drama Jojo Rabbit.

Larson shared the open moment on Instagram Stories and tagged Waititi, who doesn’t seem to notice the fact that he was being filmed. In the video, the filmmaker leans forward and carefully places his trophy under the seat in front of him, while the audience claps and cheers for something that takes place on stage.

The footage soon went viral. The fans couldn’t get enough of the Oscar winner’s action. “This man has quickly become one of my favorite people in Hollywood!” commented one fan. Another wrote: “We as a species don’t deserve taika.” “Nobody looks under their seats. Good place,” said one user. A fan thought Waititi was just preparing for its long-haul flight to New Zealand.

