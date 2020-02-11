Advertisement

Heavy rains in Los Angeles on Sunday made it difficult for the organizers to host the 92nd Academy Awards, but in the end everything went smoothly.

Before the show started at the Dolby Theater, workers saw pools of water removed from the plastic sheet that covered the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard, reports pagesix.com.

Lots of pictures and videos make their rounds on the Internet, in which production teams run around with long poles to push the water off the edges in huge waves. You can actually see a bucket on the red carpet to catch falling rainwater.

Advertisement

Popular journalist Ryan Parker shared and tweeted a picture of the bucket: “Fanciest. Rain-bucket. Ever”

Look here:

Most chic. Rain bucket. Ever. https://t.co/GBwHwLNDms

– Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker)

February 9, 2020

In one of the clips you can hear guests screaming on the red carpet as the rain seeps through the roof. In rainy weather, pose star Billy Porter carried a blanket to the Oscars. Porter has tweeted his picture, on which he is tightly wrapped in the blanket: “It’s raining in LA and it’s cold !!!”

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates