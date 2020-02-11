Advertisement

The In Memoriam segment at the 92nd Academy Awards has confused many. The annual Hollywood Awards Gala segment, which recognizes celebrities and movie characters who passed away over the past year, has left out some names that should have been mentioned, including actor Luke Perry.

Perry was only 52 when he died on March 4, 2019. He catapulted himself into adolescent idol status, starring Dylan McKay on the Beverly Hills, 90210 television series, and Fred Andrews on the Riverdale series. The actor also starred in films such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer and 8 Seconds. He was seen last year in Quentin Tarantinos Once in Hollywood.

By the way, Perry isn’t the only Hollywood personality the Academy forgot to mention in Memoriam this year. The names of actors Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig have also been overlooked, according to variety.com.

Boyce was only 20 when he died in July last year. He became famous when he played Luke Ross in the comedy series Jessie. 80-year-old Haig died in September 2019. He was popular for his role as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombies horror films from the 1970s such as House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell.

Orson Bean, a 91-year-old character actor who died in a car accident on Friday, was also excluded. In the video segment of this year’s In Memoriam section, Billie Eilish was the Beatles’ icon yesterday. Legends such as Doris Day, Peter Fonda and John Singleton have been mentioned who passed away last year.

The academy attempted to correct the mistake by posting a longer clip with Perry, Haig and Boyce on its website.

