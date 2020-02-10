Oscars 2020: What did it right and wrong in 20 takeaways of the 92nd Academy Awards

Advertisement

And so another award ceremony season is over – the months of insane speculation, online arguments and hot cuts can finally rest. (At least for a month or two before the festival season forces us to fight again.)

But the 2020 Oscars was a curious season, a frustrating crop of (mostly) great films that didn’t reflect the diversity of modern filmmaking. The night itself reflected this tension and tried to compensate for the lack of diversity of the nominees by leaning intensely on the diversity of the presentation itself.

It is unclear whether this is an admirable achievement or a breathless sign to reduce the overbearing white of the nominees. But an effort was made that was undoubtedly reflected in the great (and deserved) winner of the night: Bong Joon-ho’s curvy, flawlessly crafted social thriller Parasite.

That’s not all. In the midst of the directionless structure of the host-less awards show, the moments ranged from surprising to frustrating, embarrassing from second-hand to downright adorable. Here are a few of them we can keep in mind as we hug our Parasite Blu-rays and pray for a smoother, fairer awards season next year.

Now let’s all celebrate and, according to Director Bong, “drink until the next morning”.

–Clint Worthington

Senior writer

The children are more than fine

Let a 10-year-old be the most professional star at the Oscars. Of all the BS talks on the red carpet, Julia Butters looked like she was in Hollywood – and why not? She lives a dream, an idea that the young star hardly loses when she confesses E! that she really feels “blessed”. No joke. At her age, I watched the show on my couch with pizza slices. Speaking of which, she came fully prepared in this area and grabbed a turkey sandwich in case the food sucked. What a pro. Rest assured, this won’t be your last rodeo at the Dolby. By the way, it was also nice to see that the friendship between Jojo Rabbit co-stars Thomasin McKenzie and Archie Yates was anything but fictional. – Michael Roffman

You make me feel so old

The Oscars have felt like a declaration of love to filmmaking for centuries. So it is particularly troubling to remember how old we are. And I think we all felt the years on our shoulders when Billy Porter asked Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas how their favorite films grew up. Now Finneas is 22 years old and Eilish is 18 years old, so of course her filmic influences were a little … newer. Nevertheless, films like The Babadook and The Social Network – films that are only 5 to 10 years old – made us collectively into our respective crypts as favorite films from childhood. God, what have we done with our lives? Where have the years gone –Clint Worthington

Are you asking your Porgdon?

Ehhhhhhhh yes fuck pic.twitter.com/0gUWtTcX9u

– Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson), February 9, 2020

Rian Johnson wore his knives on his sleeves. Were these Porg-inspired cufflinks a subtle reminder that he was recovered from the controversy surrounding The Last Jedi through an Oscar-nominated script? Then I’m here: Knives Out was one of my favorite films of the year, and revenge is a dish best served with an Oscar nomination. Johnson also confirmed that he would start writing the sequel to Knives Out on Monday. Perhaps this was an attempt to re-tune into the Snark that made the original so devilishly delightful? Special greetings to his wife Karina Longworth, moderator of the podcast “You Must Remember This”. Her future episode can already be heard in the Oscar night cufflink shadow. – Jenn Adams

Best ensemble: Parasite Cast

The #Parasite line-up, nominated for 6 #Oscars tonight, is here! Check out all the red carpet looks: https://t.co/ubGvE6CbLD pic.twitter.com/bwIv72waD3

– E! News (@news) February 9, 2020

And the Oscar for the most adorable group of people goes to … Everyone involved in parasites! In the past few weeks, the cast and crew of the film have enjoyed the otherwise terrible awards season. While none of the actors were nominated for their appearances (read: big mistake), they certainly appeared as the frontrunners. Park So-Dam in hot pink fringes? Please give her a price for it. Aside from the outfits, the parasite cast had an energy that was delightful and palpable and exactly what we needed. Can you host next year please? – Carrie Wittmer

Most unlikely fan: Timothee Chalamets Ford vs. Ferrari Cosplay

I’m not sure why Timothee Chamalet is disguised as a postal worker, but my mailbox is READY #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bh8jTwkGwB

– London Calling (@LDNiscalling) February 10, 2020

Nobody could have predicted that Timothée Chalamet would run Ford for Ferrari as best picture nominee, but he did. His make-up, which was basically a chic windbreaker and some hair combed back, looked like an Italian in the James Mangold film cleaning the cars. And, you know what, it worked … somehow. It probably had to do with his cheekbones, which should immediately be declared a national monument. – Carrie Wittmer

Best fashion statement: Natalie Portman’s embroidery

Natalie Portman has embroidered her Dior Cape with all the directors who were not nominated for #Oscars. Check out their explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf

– Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Oscar winner Natalie Portman saved her best shadow for the academy. Portman easily surpassed her Barb at the Golden Globes, “Here are the nominees for men only”, and rolled onto the top with a black and gold embellished dress, a dramatic cape, and a Shiv Roy-inspired haircut that screamed for hot super red carpet -Villain Vibes. However, a closer look at the embroidery on her cape revealed the names of women directors who could (and should) have been nominated for best director, especially Greta Gerwig, Lulu Wang and Marielle Heller. TL; DR? It is fashion and a statement. – Carrie Wittmer

Best dressed: Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh, who is nominated for her appearance in #LittleWomen #Oscars, brings a touch of color to the carpet pic.twitter.com/kv13uUhQUf

– Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Florence Pugh is powerful enough to get to the Oscars so late that she didn’t even have time to interview Billy Porter – although that would have been a pleasure and I want to see it. Pugh is drawn to bold colors and high volume. To be fair, it doesn’t always work (I have more nightmares about her BAFTAs look than about Midsommar). And while her layered dress could easily have been a 2006 prom, Pugh’s style and confidence in the bold color that Jade really sold was just great. She made Amy March – who would definitely wear this in 2020 – proud. –Carrie Wittmer

Okay, Legit Best Dressed: Janelle Monáe

#Oscars carpet watch: Janelle Monae kills the carpet pic.twitter.com/xAXnDx3KKC again

– Variety (@ Variety) February 9, 2020

Shortly before an advertising break, I saw a hooded figure in a long shot of the red carpet of the Oscars from afar. In that flash I knew immediately that it was Janelle Monáe, proof of her already iconic style. Monáes Safdie-like silver dress had a dramatic A-line silhouette, long sleeves, and a hood. It was in no way revealing, and yet it was still sexy. My only question was how she got away so quickly for the opening number. It must have taken a village. We hope that Monáe can keep the dress so that one day she can wear it in a space musical film. Maybe an adaptation of your own ArchAndroid? –Carrie Wittmer

Monáe sets the mood

Beyond fashion, Janelle Monáe also killed it on stage with her opening number. She masterfully recovered from a malfunction near the cloakroom and dueled with the always spectacular Billy Porter. Although her May Queen cloak and her tethered dancers reminded me of some snubs that I am still bitter about, and the involvement of the Cats-style audience made me nervous for those in the front row, Monáe started a controversial ceremony a visible dose of representation and awareness. Quite the Q.U.E.E.N. – Jenn Adams

Someone has to give Bong Joon-ho an Oscar

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZD18dt0EY9k (/ embed)

I hate it when people say, “It’s a goodbye!” When former co-stars are in the same room. But that … it was a reunion and it was magical. Keanu Reeves (passed out) and Diane Keaton (very Diane Keaton in a hat and a woolen coat over a blazer) took the stage to jointly present the Oscar for the best original screenplay. It was the first time since 2003 that I saw her together on the screen where Reeves is playing a young doctor who is hip for Keaton. After joking about her co-star (and her other love interest on the screen) Jack Nicholson, Keaton signaled a change over the night by announcing the first of many surprise wins for Parasite. There was something. – Carrie Wittmer

