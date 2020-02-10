Advertisement

Usually only the best nominees for the original title are listed at the Academy Awards. Sure, there’s the In Memoriam and maybe an opening number (thanks to Janelle Monaé this year), but that’s all you can usually expect. At the 2020 Oscars, however, there was a big surprise when Eminem took the stage to perform his classic “Lose Yourself”.

The unexpected appearance happened after Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a video package that celebrated the winners of the best original song. At the end of the clip, some well-known piano notes were played when the lights came on stage. A full orchestra rose from the center, headed by Marshall Mathers himself. He then recorded the theme song from his autobiographical film 8 Mile from 2002.

“Lose Yourself” was awarded the best original title at the 2003 Academy Awards, so Em’s appearance made sense in his own way. Even so, the unpredictable appearance seemed to catch anyone who was looking unprepared and stunned them for a moment before they started banging their heads. In return, Eminem gave a strong performance of one of his best tracks and earned the standing ovation he received from the Hollywood elite.

Check out the surprise below and follow our entire Oscar coverage.

Eminem appears on #TheOscars #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LybEZU7vVK

– C (@basicallymemes) February 10, 2020

Eminem, who appeared at the #Oscars ‘lost yourself’ that the celebrities tried to rap along with in the audience, made me laugh .pic.twitter.com / CQ70a28XmU

– Ali (@ DrakesWriter1), February 10, 2020

We are all Idina Menzel. pic.twitter.com/kV0BxEZvHj

– Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 10, 2020

If the Eminem song is not a cinema pic.twitter.com/oNPWPyqQM7

– (@_Matt_James_) February 10, 2020